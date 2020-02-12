FORT THOMAS — Malachi Rogers, a senior at Fort Thomas High School, was recently honored for scoring 1,500 points as a high school basketball player.
Rogers has been playing varsity all four years, switching between point guard and shooting guard. He’s one of the few prep players who have reached this milestone.
“It feels great; it’s an accomplishment and it’s one down for me,” Rogers said.
On Friday, Feb 7, the Apaches crowd was going crazy when Rogers hit a deep 3-pointer that helped him reach the milestone.
“Right now, the next goal is to go to state and win it all with my teammates,” he said.
Fort Thomas’s state tournament chances hinge on the Apaches’ performance at a home play-in game Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.
No. 1 Fort Thomas will face No. 15 Williams.