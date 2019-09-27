PIMA — Pima hosted Tombstone on Friday in a one-way battle to the end zone to the point where the JV squad was able to clock in some play time. The Roughriders went on to win 42-6.
Pima head coach John Bryant said, “It was a great game for us, great homecoming. Everybody’s happy. A lot of players got to play. They performed well. I couldn’t be happier. I’m proud of my team.”
Pima scored on almost every possession in the first half but failed on every single two-point conversion attempt. They nabbed their first touchdown not even four minutes into the game, Teddy Rector running the ball the last seven yards. With 1:43 left in the first, Pima’s Alec Judd squeezed in a 1-yard running touchdown.
Tombstone had a kicker that could send the ball bouncing and rolling deep in to Roughrider territory, but starting just inches off their own end zone didn’t stop Pima’s Wyatt Schmidt from going coast-to-coast with a long pass.
Rector scored his second touchdown of the night with 8:31 left in the half and Josh Draper picked up a 40-yard touchdown off of a Tombstone fumble. And with their fifth touchdown of the night, the JV line stepped onto the field and held the lead at 30-0 come halftime.
Pima’s Kaleb Bair said, “Coach knew what their defensive line was going to look like, so we lined up, executed and made holes for our running backs. We just kept finding open field. Watching JV play was awesome. It was the greatest thing to watch and I’m super excited for them.”
Both teams traded punts for the duration of the third quarter before JV squad’s Grant Ashby completed a 32-yard pass for the touchdown halfway through the fourth. Tombstone finally scored a touchdown two minutes later and JV swiftly answered with a 33-yard running touchdown scored 45 seconds later by Britt Hawkins. Pima tried for the PAT on both touchdowns but were both both times.
Pima’s Grant Ashby said, “It was pretty fun playing today because last game we didn’t get to come out and this time I got a touchdown, so it was pretty nice.”
Pima (3-2 conference, 3-2 overall) host Thatcher on Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.