PIMA — Three Pima starters scored in double-figures as Pima took down Benson for the second time this season.
Pima beat Benson, 57-38, on Friday night.
The Eastern Arizona Courier caught up with Benson’s head coach Chris Taylor for his thoughts on the game before tip-off.
“Pima is a good team we played them tough last time. Hopefull,y they miss a lot of shots and we make a lot of shots. We’re both two different teams right now and we're not making any adjustments were getter better at we need to get better at and focus on trying to get into state.”
The Roughriders started the scoring drive with a deep 3-pointer from Drew Thompson, which led to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.
After a quick time-out, the Bobcats’ Talon Palmer hit a 3-pointer to get the Bobcats on the scoreboard for the first time in the game. The Roughriders turned the ball over on their next two positions that lead to 4 straight points and a 7-6 lead for the Bobcats in the first.
After Pima called a time-out and regrouped, they got some momentum from Alec Judd’s acrobatic lay-up that brought the Pima bench and fans onto their feet.
The Roughrider’s were the faster and stronger team, getting second-chance shots and crashing the boards on offense. The Roughriders' fast-paced offense gave them a 17-11 edge going into the second quarter.
Benson exchanged a couple of buckets with Pima early in the second, but it was Pima’s energy and team play getting the ball to the open man and nailing down the shot.
Benson struggled to get things going on offense and only scored 7 points in the second quarter. Benson went into halftime down, 28-18.
In the second half, things just got worse for the Bobcats as they went ice-cold, shooting from the field and not being able to slow down the Roughriders’ high scoring offense.
“During halftime, in the locker room, we talked about defense and wanted to hold them to 7 points as we did in the second quarter. Inthe first half, we had a lot of missed lay-ups so I think we just played better defense and better offense and kept running the score up,” said Pima’s Drew Thompson.