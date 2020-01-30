PIMA — The No. 6 Roughriders wasted no time when it came to blowing past the Cowboys in a one-sided game Wednesday night.
Pima beat Willcox 69-41.
“Feel good. Our defense started aggressively and, on offense, we moved the ball, got open shots and hit a lot of 3’s,” said Pima’s Kaleb Blair.
Pima’s Tim Slayer had a game-high 21 points and his teammate Drew Thompson had 16 points.
“Pima is always tough, well-coached and has great players,” said Willcox head coach Corey Downs.
Willcox’s Cael DeBaun had a team-high 12 points.
No. 6 Pima (18-5) will go on the road to rematch Willcox (3-14) on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.