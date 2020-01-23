PIMA — The Lady Roughriders had an impressive defensive performance in a blowout victory over the Bulldogs.
Pima defeated Safford 44-23, at home Wednesday night.
“At halftime, I told my team to keep playing defense, and I told them we had to match their effort in the third quarter, and we did. We went on a run in the third quarter because of our defense, and the girls played well, and we held them to under ten point’s each quarter I keep telling them if we keep playing defense we will be in every game,” said, Pima head coach Roy Corona.
Pima’s Ashlie Sherwood finished with a game-high 17 points, while her sister, Aubrie Sherwood, finished with 10 points.
“We had a good game plan coming out. I think in the beginning, we started slow and it was just hard to catch up and in the second-half. They just exposed our weaknesses,” said Safford’s Cambry Cluff.
Jessica Bright-Schade led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points.
No. 10 Pima (14-5) hosted No. 2 Bisbee (21-1) on Friday, Jan 24, at 5:30 p.m.
Safford (3-15) hosted Sahuarita (4-14) on Friday, Jan 24, at 5:30 p.m.