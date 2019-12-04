MORENCI — After a dominating victory in its season opener, Pima hit the road to Morenci and did more of the same damage to another opponent.
Pima took down Morenci, 55-44, on Monday night.
“We played good defense, the coach likes us to play team defense and were always helping and just playing the right way of basketball and were coached well and we made the right adjustments and things just worked out in our favor,” said Pima’s Tim Salyer.
Salyer had 14 points for the night.
In a physical first quarter, the Wildcats found themselves in the lead for the first four minutes thanks to power forward Maddux Martinez, who hit a deep 3 and finished the first quarter with 7 points. Martinez finished the game with 13 points.
Halfway through the first quarter, Pima’s Alec Judol helped spark his team’s offence when he hit a 3-pointer and then led a fast break to go on a 7-0 run to give Pima an 18-11 lead going into the second quarter.
The Roughriders finished what they started in the first quarter, going on another 7-0 run and forcing the Wildcats to rethink their strategy. The Roughriders were taking advantage of the Wildcats costly mistakes and forcing them to take difficult shots on defense, which lead to a 15-point Pima lead going into halftime.
Morenci had difficulties all night when it came to second-chance shots and defense. The Wildcats grabbed three straight rebounds in a row but were unable to put the ball in the basket, which leads Pima to take the ball down the court and score once again in transaction.
Pima kept the pedal to the metal, not budging on defense or offense, and taking the wind out of Morenci’s sail. Pima’s Drew Thompson had 14 points for the night, knocking down three 3-pointers helped his team cruise past Morenci.
“Tonight, it just seemed like we weren’t really feeling it and, moving forward, we need to work on defense and rebounding. I feel we can go somewhere with all of that,” said Morenci’s Christian Mutengela.
The Morenci Wildcats (1-1) will go on the road to play the Willcox Cowboys on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
Pima (3-0) stayed unbeaten when the ‘Rider defeated Bisbee, 61-46, on Tuesday, Dec. 3. They played at the Southwest Rotary Classic in Yuma on Dec. 5-7 and return to regular season action Dec. 10 at Benson at 7 p.m.