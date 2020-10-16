The Pima Roughriders defended their home court Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Morenci Lady Wildcats, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17.
In Game One the Lady Wildcats got out to 12-7 lead. Pima came back to tie the score at 15 each.
The game stayed tight until late, at 19-17 Pima started to stretch their advantage with a six-three scoring run to claim the 25-20 win.
In the second game Pima got out to a 6-0 before Morenci got on the scoreboard. The Lady Wildcats got as close as 9-7. The Roughriders put together a 12-3 scoring burst to get the 21-10 edge. Morenci could never close the 10-point gap and lost 25-15.
Pima got out to an early lead in the final game, but the Lady Wildcats got to within two points of the Roughriders 9-7. Pima racked up eight points before Morenci could stop the run at 17-8. Pima began to steadily move towards the 25-17 win.
As of Friday, the Roughriders were a perfect 5-0 in Region 2A South and 7-2 overall. They were ranked #1 in Region and with a 5-1 record are #10 in the 2A conference.
Morenci was 3-3 in region competition, 4-4 overall and set in the #14 spot in conference rankings as of Friday.