PIMA — Pima’s Tim Salyer took the bull by the horns and scored 75 percent of his team’s fourth-quarter points to lead the Roughriders to victory.
Pima beat Morenci, 52-40, at home Tuesday night.
“Morenci always comes in and plays aggressive and physical basketball, so we (needed) to match their intensity and come out and play well,” said Pima head coach Cliff Thompson.
Morenci showed some momentum in the third quarter behind the athleticism behind Christian Mutengela. Mutengela had 15 points for the night and helped bring his team within 6 points of Pima going into the fourth quarter, but that’s when Salyer took over.
Salyer scored 9 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to cement his team’s victory.
“We kind of fell apart at the end, and people got down and we just fell apart,” said Morenci’s Dominik Waters.
Morenci (4-11) next plays at Phoenix Country Day (9-5) on Friday, Jan 24, at 7 p.m.
2A Pima (12-4) faced 3A Safford (4-9) on Thursday, Jan 22. The final score was not available when the Courier went to press.