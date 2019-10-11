PIMA — Pima hosted St. Johns on Thursday in a one-way matchup that left the Roughriders struggling to answer the Redskins’ offense. They took a loss 28-0.
Pima head coach John Bryant said, “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half. We didn’t run hard. I’m proud of my guys coming back in the second half and holding them to zero-zero, but, truthfully, St. Johns dominated the line today. They were very quick. They fired off well. They really beat us up.”
When asked about how Bryant wanted to help his linemen get faster, he said, “We had a lot of changes that we were trying to make. We were just totally out of sync. It was just a bad game for us. They still gave me 100 percent, so I’m not going to play. I’m proud of them for showing up in the second half.”
St. Johns scored three times in the first quarter, capitalizing once on a Pima fumble. The rest of the time, Pima struggled to renew their first down. Unlike with the Thatcher game, it wasn’t due to bad snaps. It boiled more down to not being able to find holes to punch through.
St. Johns scored one more time in the second and Pima had a couple of scoring opportunities, but the Redskins defense held the score 28-0 at halftime.
St. Johns head coach Mike Morgan said, “Lot of penalties in the second half, but you know what? My kids did not quit. They kept fighting. We had a real tough loss to our rival last week. The kids put a lot of time in this week and they came ready to play.”
Both teams held each other scoreless for the entire second half, Pima having possession for nearly half of the 24 minutes. St. Johns dug a few holes with a personal foul and several illegal blocks. On their final scoring opportunity, the Redskins let the clock run out.
Pima (3-4 conference and overall) plays at Morenci on Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m.