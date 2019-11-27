PIMA — Fort Thomas and Pima tipped off the season in a nearly sold-out arena Tuesday.
Pima took down Fort Thomas, 67-54.
“We need to work more as a team, work on man to man defense and hustle more, I feel we will improve this week in practice,” said Fort Thomas’ Latrell Titla.
Titla leads the Apaches with 13 points, six rebounds and one block.
In the first quarter, each team was exchanging baskets, keeping it a one-possession ballgame. The Apaches kept feeding it to their big man, Titla, who was two-for-two from the field in the quarter.
After the Apaches took a 6-point lead, Pima’s head coach took time out to help his team regroup, Pima went into the second quarter down, 20-17.
To start the second quarter, the Roughriders took the bull to by the horns, going on an 8-0 run and forcing the Apaches to adjust their defensive scheme.
Pima’s Drew Thompson had 16 points for the night, with 8 of those points coming in the second quarter when he hit back-to-back three-pointers, giving his team a 38-26 lead heading into half-time.
To start the second half, the Apache’s tried to rely on the deep ball, which caused them to go cold missing their first four shots of the second half. However, the Apaches’ Brad Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help keep his team within distance.
Pima crashed the boards, and getting second-chance shots was just too much for Fort Thomas. Pima’s Tim Salyer had 17 points for the night, but his 4 points and two rebounds in the late fourth quarter was what sparked Pima to go on another 5-0 run and put away the game.
“Mostly defense . . . focusing on defense and trusting our teammates (were) the key to us winning tonight,” said, Pima’s Jacob Brimhall.
Fort Thomas (0-1) will look to get its first win of the season when the Apaches travel to play St. David on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
Pima (1-0) will go on the road to face Morenci (1-0) on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.