High schools across Arizona have been dealing with a large number of winter sporting events being canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 this month.
In more rural areas like Graham and Greenlee Counties, winter sports, which include basketball, soccer and wrestling, are dealing with less interruptions.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), which oversees high school sports in the state, said there were just over 1,000 games canceled in January due to COVID-19.
Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky said a majority of those canceled games were at the “sub-varsity” levels.
“Schools tried to consolidate their rosters as best they could to make sure as many varsity games took place,” he said. “Schools are responsible for their own scheduling, so they would have to make up any missed games on their behalf.”
Locally, schools like Safford and Morenci High Schools have only seen a handful of games impacted by COVID-19 this month.
Safford High School Basketball Coach Danny Smith said they haven’t had to deal with too much disruption to their games. They had one on Jan. 12 that was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
“It has not been too bad for our team,” he said. “God bless the coaches who went through that every day in 2020.”
For Smith, one of the biggest challenges has been the heavy COVID-19 restrictions in Tucson, where many of their competitors are.
“We are affected a little more because we are in a heavy Tucson region and the Tucson school district is more strenuous on COVID-19 than rural Arizona,” he said.
Morenci High School Athletic Director Leo Garcia said they have not faced any cancellations this month, though they did need to reschedule three games.
“It did not affect us, like other schools in the bigger cities,” he said.
Also unlike many other schools in the state, MHS has not gotten to a point this year where they needed to pull JV players to fill their varsity roster.
Morenci Wrestling Coach Casey Woodard said COVID-19 related protocols have been “tough” but the health of student athletes is hanging on.
“All of the COVID-19 quarantine and precautions are not fun but I understand that is where we are at right now,” he said. “I would not say it has affected our health. I think we had one or two
kids have it in preseason, but they are really big on contract tracing here.”
The winter sports season is coming to an end in early February.
Polansky said team sports, like basketball and soccer, are required to play a minimum of 10 power ranked games to qualify for the postseason.
“Most schools are already just about at that mark,” he said. “But there is still time for teams to reschedule some of these games before the postseason begins. Teams can play two or three games a week in these sports.”
Polansky said the AIA is trying to help in whatever ways possible.
“The AIA’s advice is to be as vigilant against this variant as possible,” he said. “If schools are able to pause their activities and then come back to finish the season strong, then that’s what the association wants.”