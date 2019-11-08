SAFFORD — Friday proved the football adage that you never want to play the same team back-to-back.
On Nov. 1, the Bulldogs crushed the Sabercats, 28-6, in Tucson. One week later, in Safford on Nov. 8, it was Sabino getting revenge, winning, 30-19, in the first rounds
Sabino took down Safford 30-19 on Friday night in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
“We will be back next year,” said Safford’s Brennon Jurado.
The Sabercat’s first two offensive possessions led to 10 points, all courtesy of Diego Armijo. Armijo caught a TD pass, kicked an extra point and kicked a field goal. Armijo finished the game with three offensive touchdowns and 118 yards receiving.
Toward the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard when Alyxx Garcia broke a tackle and then got away from a shoelace tackle try to take it to the house for a 51-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs went into the half down, 10-7.
In the second half, it was all Sabercats, who got it done via the passing game while shutting down the Bulldogs’ run game.
Sabercats' AJ Skaggs finished the game with two touchdown passes and 280 yards passing for the night.
“Losing at home to them last weekend on senior night, it really pushed us to come out here and beat them on their home turf,” said Sabino’s Sergio Montoya.
Safford finished the season with an 8-3 overall record and will graduate 19 members of varsity.