Safford alum Dante Bryce back on pitch after knee injury

No sooner was Dante Bryce medically cleared, he landed an impressive soccer opportunity.
The Safford High School graduate is a defender for the Sioux Falls Thunder of the National Premier Soccer League, his first action since missing the 2021 Dakota Wesleyan University season because of injury.
The senior received a medical redshirt for the fall because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which required May 2021 surgery. He said rehab lasted about 11 months.
Bryce was medically cleared in April, when he said he tried out for the Thunder. “I was actually super hesitant,” he said. “I kind of wanted to prove to myself that I could still play at that level.”
“Lucky enough I made the team,” he said. “I’ve been super happy. I’ve taken a big step forward.”
He has been center — or holding — midfielder for Dakota Wesleyan, where he started 13 of the 14 games he played as a sophomore.
But the past Tiger captain is a right outside back for the Thunder, “which is a bit different,” he said, because of “how fast the wings are.”
The different position will provide flexibility once the college season begins.
“It’s super helpful to adjust with what our college team needs,” he said.
He played 20 minutes as a reserve in the first game for the Thunder, then played 45 minutes in starting the next game. A minor hamstring injury has limited him since.
As of July 5, Dakota Wesleyan had not hired its men’s soccer coach for the fall. Bryce thinks he will be a midfielder again.
“They’re the most creative guys on the field. It’s a lot of organization, making sure we don’t fall out of formation,” he said.
He is not wearing a brace while he plays and has been doing preventative strengthening and stretching exercises.
“I feel back to 100 percent,” he said. “My running’s good, no fatigue.”
Football
Ralph Frias is a redshirt senior offensive lineman for Arizona State. The former Bulldog did not play last year after playing in the three previous seasons, including as a reserve and special teams player in 11 games during 2019.
Out of Thatcher High, Cole Motes is a sophomore offensive lineman for Utah State. Last year he started at right tackle in most of the nine games he played.
Jacob Mattice is a freshman offensive lineman for Fort Hays State. He competed for Thatcher.
Previously at Safford, Eduardo Ogaz is a first-year running back for St. Olaf College.