Safford athletes to compete in El Paso track meet

Five young Safford track-and-field athletes are in El Paso, Texas, as of Thursday for the four-day USA Track & Field Region 10 Junior Olympic Championships.
Jazzy Rios, Gracie Stern, Tristan Flores, Matthew Madrid and Ryker Kinnison are among a total of seven local members of the Phoenix-based Do Right track-and-field club. Longtime Safford High School track coach Herman “BB” Andrews said they punched their tickets to El Paso by finishing in the top four of their respective events at the USATF Arizona Association Junior Olympic Meet held June 18-19 at Mesa Community College.
Should any of the five finish in the top seven in El Paso, they’ll be eligible to compete in an upcoming national meet in Sacramento, Calif., Andrews said.
The meet will conclude Sunday.
Rios, a senior at Safford High, qualified to compete in discus and shot put at El Paso by finishing first in discus and third in shot put in Mesa.
Stern, a sophomore at Safford, finished fourth in the javelin throw at Mesa to qualify for the regional. Freshmen Flores and Madrid were third in the 200 meters and the 400-meter hurdles, respectively, while Safford junior Kinnison qualified with a third-place finish in the 100 meters.
Two other Safford athletes competed in Mesa. Eighth-grader Payton Abalos finished fifth in both the high jump and 100M hurdles. Freshman Grady Lackner finished sixth in the 100M and fifth in the 400M dashes.
Andrews, who has been coaching track at Safford for 43 years, said he usually has somewhere between six and eight athletes participate on the club team every year. He said their dedication helps sustain the success of Safford’s high school program, which averages about 40 students per season.