The Safford High School boys basketball team fell 88-55 to the Sabino Sabercats at home on Tuesday as region play resumed.
The team is now 4-6 overall, with a 1-4 record in non-invitational games, and a 1-1 region record.
The girls basketball team did not fare much better Tuesday, also falling to Sabino, 65-45.
The girls squad is now 4-4 overall, but only 1-3 in invitational play and 1-1 in region games.
During the holidays, the Safford boys hosted the 59th Boys’ Eastern Arizona Christmas tournament at Eastern Arizona College.
On Dec 22. the Bulldogs defeated the Duncan Wildkats 36-32.
Safford also came away victorious against the Wilcox Cowboys 54-48 on Dec 21.
The Morenci Wildcats beat Safford 54-43 on Dec 20.
The girls team wrapped up the tourney with a 39-29 win over St. David.
Stats were not available for Safford.
The Bulldogs boys and girls returned to the court on Jan. 7, when they traveled to Tucson to take on the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, which was played after press time. Safford returns to Tucson to take on the Catalina Magnet Trojans on Jan. 12.
The Bulldogs boys’ next home game is Jan. 14. when the Bulldogs host the Vail Empire Ravens. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
The girls’ next home game is Jan. 20 when Safford hosts Thatcher at 5:30 p.m.