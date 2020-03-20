Safford basketball players Jejdrique Chavez and Jessica Bright-Schade earned 3A South All-Region first team.
Jejdrique Chavez earned an honorable mention for 3A All-Conference and 3A South All-Region first team. Chavez finished the season with 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and three steals per game.
Senior Jessica Bright-Schade earned 3A South All-Region first team and finished the season with 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Senior Safford Bulldog Cambry Cluff earned 3A South All-Region honorable mention.