RIO RICO — The Safford Bulldogs cross country team participated in the Rio Rico Rattler on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the boys finishing fifth in the Varsity Gold Division.
Safford scored 109 points, behind top team Salpointe Catholic’s 63, Empire and Ironwood Ridge both with 97, and Cienega with 98.
Jacob Urrea was Safford’s top finisher, crossing in third in 17 minutes, 23.49 seconds. He was followed by Duncan Walker in 10th in 18:08.67, Sy Hargis in 26th in 19:13.09, Jack Hackett in 36th and 19:39.14 and Brenden Lines in 39th in 19:55.11.
The girls did not qualify for a team score; however, Madelyn Hatch finished 43rd in 27:48.38, Olivia Madrid finished in 49th in 29:51.53, Lauren Montierth finished 50th in 30:06.45, and Koree Villarreal finished 52nd in 30:24.12 in the Varsity Red Division.
Both teams also participated in the Morenci Copper Hill Invitational on Oct. 2; however, results from the Morenci meet were not made available.
“Today’s competition was really fun and a little difficult,” Madrid said at the Morenci meet. “The most difficult part of the race was running up the hills. As a team, I think we did pretty good, but for future competitions we need to work on speed, not walking as much and passing more people.”
Safford returns to action at the Willcox Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 15.