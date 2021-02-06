Safford's wrestling team has had a string of good luck recently. They defeated Combs Jan. 30 42.0 to 30.0; They beat Poston Butte 49.0 to 22.0 on Feb. 3 and they came out on top over Marana Saturday, 48.0 to 33.0.
Safford Bulldogs dominate Marana Saturday
