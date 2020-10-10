Just like every other high school football program in Arizona, the Safford Bulldogs faced a pandemic-delayed start to the season, but they also had to wait an extra week when a member of the Willcox team came down with the virus.
As a result, the Bulldogs were at a one game disadvantage when they met up with the Round Valley Elks Friday. The Elks had faced St. Johns the week prior and picked up a 28-12 season opening win.
In the end, it didn't matter. The Bulldogs secured a 14-12 home opening win over the Elks.
First-year head coach John O'Mera said the Bulldogs' defense deserves a lot of the credit.
As evidence of the Safford defensive prowess, the teams battled to a 0-0 halftime score.
In fact, it was the defense that lit up the Safford scoreboard for the first time this year. In the third quarter a Safford punt pinned Round Valley deep in their own territory.
Facing third down and three yards to go, the Elks decided to throw for the first down. Senior Bulldog Christian Smith grabbed the ball and returned the interception 20 yards for Safford's first touchdown of the 2020 season with 6:54 remaining. Successful PAT 7-0 Safford.
As the third quarter was winding, down senior CJ Scrivner broke free and as he was advancing, he was stripped of the ball. As the ball bounced on the ground Eduardo Ogaz grabbed it and carried it to the Elks 33-yard line.
Early in the final period Scrivner completed the drive scoring on a 19-yard run. With the successful PAT, 14-0.
Aided by several large Bulldog penalties, the Elks put together a 12-play scoring drive. Smith was able to block the PAT kick, 14-12.
With 1:42 left on the game clock, Round Valley forced another Bulldog fumble, this one recovered by the Elks at the Safford 32-yard line. The Elks would score on a pass from Owen Young to Treyson Merrill. The Elks elected to go for the tie with an attempt for a two-point conversion. Young tried another pass but SHS senior Bryant Montoya broke it up.
Final score, 14-12.
About the team’s first game efforts Coach O’Mera pointed out that it was the offensive line's first varsity football game and it's going to take awhile for them to "get going," but he's confident it will happen.
"The neat thing is we can go at least on Monday and watch the film and watch it with a smile. It's a lot easier to make these corrections when you win these games then it is when you've lost a close game and have to point out all of these little things that you've got to get done to get better," O'Mera said.
He was particularly proud, however, of the boys' attitudes.
"That was a tough football team we played. Like I said, that's not an easy first, especially with them having a game already under their belt. We made a lot of mistakes, but the thing I was really proud of was the kids stayed together, they didn't finger-point," O'Mera said. "Our defense definitely could have gotten down on the offense and yet they didn't. They kept giving us an opportunity."
The final moments of the game will definitely become a teaching moment, O'Mera said.
"We took a game that was over and gave them belief and then they scored and then it's a whole different game. I think we learned from it. That's what's part of life, to teach these kids the right and the wrong," O'Mera said. "The neat thing is both sides of the ball fought for four quarters against a good football team.”
When asked about Safford’s COVID-19 precautions, the head coach said the school's administrators have done a great job.
“We were probably the last team to pick up a football. We've done everything in the good of the kids. If there's a definition of what to do to keep the kids safe this school is doing it. We're doing it education-wise and we're doing it in the athletics," O'Mera said. "You know if it happens it happens, but it isn't going to be from lack of our administration doing the right thing. They've educated all of us coaches and like I said, they do a great job. We're hoping to get through it."
Prior to the game and throughout the game, the announcers repeatedly reminded people to socially distance and wear their masks to help ensure the players can continue to play the rest of their season.
"They really wanted to make this a great performance and a great show and it was," O'Mera said of school administrators. "It was neat to see the crowd, the band, everything. It was just a neat setting and I'm glad we were able to pull it off.”
The Bulldogs will face their second test of the shortened season this Friday night on the road to San Tan Foothills to face the Region 3A South rival Sabercats.