The Safford Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Pima Roughriders (1-1) 23-6 in a Gila Valley showdown Friday night between 3A and 2A programs. Despite being located less than 10 miles apart, this was the first matchup between Safford and Pima since 1945. Safford now leads the all-time series 7-1.
Safford entered the game 1-0 under first-year head coach Bob Park, who’s been a staple in the program, serving as an assistant on the last four staffs for the school. The Bulldogs edged out the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 20-19 in overtime in their first game of the season on Aug. 27 on the road.
Pima also entered the game 1-0 after blowing out the Miami Vandals 56-14 on the road, starting off strong in the second season under head coach Jim Hughes.
The Safford offense started off especially run-heavy, starting with eight straight carries, most of which were handled by sophomore running back Damian “Monster” Rios. “Monster” likely earned his nickname by winning a state title in junior high wrestling. Senior running back Christian Smith was also involved in the first drive, and the two backs would split the majority of the night’s carries. Smith, a dual-sport athlete who averaged 19.2 points per contest as a junior in basketball, finished with two touchdowns, including the first of the game on a 23-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Jojo Ruelas.
Pima kept the game tight for the first half at which point they were down 7-0, largely behind a stout defense and solid starting field position on nearly every drive. However, the Roughriders’ offense lost almost all of its ceiling when sophomore quarterback Jaxon John went down at the end of the first half after a blindside sack that left him on the field for a few minutes before he was able to walk off on his own power. John would be replaced in the second half by junior Seth Russell and John would not return.
After sophomore running back Kaleb Cordova ran in a score for Safford to make it 13-0, Pima immediately responded with a big play of their own, a long return by Roughriders sophomore running back Hayden Blair nearly taking the ensuing kickoff all the way back to the end zone. Pima was able to punch it in out of the goal line formation to make it 13-6 after the failed two-point attempt. The Roughriders would struggle to put much offense together after that.
Two fourth quarter interceptions from Pima and 10 more Safford points for good measure were enough to put this one away.
Next week, Safford hosts the Empire (Tucson) Ravens who opened their season on Sep. 3 with a 13-6 win at Sahuarita. Pima will host the Thatcher Eagles, who are 2-0 on the season coming off a 56-7 road win against the Florence Gophers.