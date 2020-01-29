SAFFORD — Several ties, lead changes and a comeback effort was not enough for the Bulldogs to take a victory over the Lions.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy defeated Safford, 58-52, on Tuesday night.
“Towards the end, I told my team that we need to control the ball and get out of our heads, I think there were times we get in our heads and we take ourselves out of the game, so I called a couple of time outs to collect our heads and make sure that we had our seniors lead us out,” said Pusch Ridge Christian Academy head coach Erik Michaud.
The Lions’ Mike McCone and Scott Bumb had 15 points each Tuesday night.
“Our coach told us to rebound and run our offense; we were just rushing things and we needed to crash the boards at the end,” said Safford’s Christian Smith.
The Bulldogs’ Jedrique Chavez had a game-high 19 points, while teammate Jordan Turner had 9 points and four blocks.
Safford (5-12) will host Tanque Verde (10-9) on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.