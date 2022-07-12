Among 300 teens to attend an early July United Cheerleading Association camp in Scottsdale were 16 girls from Safford.
And the cheer team did the town right, gathering team honors left and right, while six girls were awarded UCA All-American medals, and team member Kloe Botkins swept up the individual title of overall jump-off champion.
Assistant Coach Taylor Banks, who grew up in Thatcher and cheered her way to the Macy’s Day Parade as a 17-year-old — “That was super cool!” she said — reflected on the girls.
“They were taught a camp routine the first day,” she said. And that’s when they started winning, earning a Golden Superior award as a team for their rally routine, followed by two Spirit Stick awards for team spirit and enthusiasm and a Top Banana award their last night, recognition of their all-around try and going above and beyond during the day. The girls took two trophies and numerous ribbons back to Safford with them, gathering a third-place finish in Game Day Sideline and third-place overall.
Lydia McElroy, Maliya Player, Kloe Botkins, Shawntell Nearing, Lia Ozeta and Madaline Cundari all tried out for UCA All-American, and all six made it, a fact Banks was particularly proud of, especially considering the hundreds of contestants. The girls are now eligible to pursue their own equivalent of a Macy’s Day Parade UCA experience, although Banks said traveling to London for a New Year's Eve parade seemed to be the popular choice of the moment. “These girls can do a lot of fundraising,” she said, although she wasn’t sure yet how much was needed for travel overseas.
While many other schools have cheer teams of around 20 people, Safford is always a little smaller, Banks said.
“Here with our community, we’re lucky if we get 15,” she said.
She explained that in high school, there are two options for girls, volleyball or cheer, and the team usually loses a few girls to the other sport.
“High school cheer is a huge commitment,” Banks said, but there’s always a few who get bit hard by what she called “the cheer bug.”
Banks, who owns Safford’s Gila Cheer, has often been with the girls from a young age, coaching them from as young as 5 through middle school. Seven of the girls on Safford Cheer started with Banks, including jump-off champ Botkins.
Banks said she and Head Coach Mandy Holmes Muenchow were actually trying to get Botkins to pick up information on coaching cheer for UCA. Botkins cheered with Banks for at least two years before high school and is entering her final year of cheerleading, as a senior. She’s already looking into four colleges that offer cheer scholarships.
Locally, Eastern Arizona University cheer Head Coach Machael Layton is a strong advocate.
“She’s always trying to get these local kids scholarships,” Banks said.
“Cheer’s definitely gotten more popular in the last 10 years,” she said.
It was not so cool when Banks was attending Safford Cheer as a student, but the popularity of shows like Netflix’s “Cheer,” which first aired in 2020 and follows a small-town Texas cheer team, have helped boost the appeal, she said.
"They are representing so well," Banks said of her girls.
Coaches from other teams often come up to her and comment on how impressed they are with how the girls present themselves.
"I hear it a lot," she said.
And from parents, she often gets the feedback that their daughter is empowered through cheer: "Her confidence has just shot [up] so much," Banks hears time and again.
As of Tuesday, Banks said cheer tryouts would start in two weeks.