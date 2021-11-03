featured Safford ends season with loss to Tuba City, other playoff games this weekend Eastern Arizona Courier Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior Tatym Hawkins and her teammates ended their season Tuesday with a loss to Tuba City. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's the latest information on high school volleyball play-off games.On Tuesday night, the Safford Bulldogs ended their season with losses to Tuba City in Tuba City. The scores were 6-25, 13-25 and 19-25.No. 5 Ft. Thomas will face No. 12 Desert Christian at Gym B at Coronado High School in Scottsdale at 11 a.m. Friday.On Saturday, No. 3 Pima will take on No. 12 Kingman Academy at 11 a.m. at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.No. 3 Thatcher will face No. 14 Odyssey Institute at 1 p.m. at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tuba City Thatcher School Play-off High School Game Volleyball Season Load comments Most Popular Domestic violence survivor shares her story of abuse and hope Duncan responds to Sheriff's allegations, provides insight into town hall disarray Rachel Madrid Borseth Duncan Water Lab part of AG's investigation Happy Halloween! Nearly 600 Graham County residents currently have COVID-19 Thatcher dominates Safford, hands them 55-0 loss NatureSweet warns county innovation center could falter without help Alfredo Leroy Moran They're the champs