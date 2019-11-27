SAFFORD — Thirteen Safford High School football players, and the team’s head coach, received All-Region first-team, second-team and honorable mention 3A South honors.
Eight Bulldogs were named to the All-Region first team, including: CJ Scrivner at running back, Justin Torrio at placekicker and second-team punter, Zach Juarez and Jordan Turner at offensive lineman, Dylan Dorrell and Samuel Tobias at linebacker, Brannon Jurado at defensive lineman and Jared Garcia at defensive back.
Scrivner rushed for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Tobias had 50 tackles and six sacks.
Safford Bulldogs All-Region second-team for 3A South were: Angel Atencio at defensive back, Ivan Granados at defensive lineman, Robert White at linebacker and Mason Duros at quarterback.
Bulldogs honorable mentions were: Fernando Gonzales at defensive lineman, Gage Mejia at offensive lineman, Bryant Montoya at tight end, Shane Patton at linebacker, Scrivner at linebacker, Torrio at defensive back and White at running back.
Region Coach of the Year goes to Eric Hjalmarson, who led Safford to finish the season first in the division and ranked No. 7 in the 3A Conference with an 8-2 record.
Region Defensive Player of the Year goes to Garcia, who finished the season with 39 tackles and one interception.
Regional Player of the Year goes to senior Tobias, who was the Bulldogs’ backbone for the season on both sides of the ball.