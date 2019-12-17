THATCHER — Dunks, fast breaks and blow out scores was the mixture for day one of the Eastern Arizona College 57th annual Boy’s Holiday Tournament.
The higher seeds cruised past the lower seed opponents, making for exciting day-two action.
“Tonight, we went out as a team, building our confidence and playing hard. (We’re) just doing what our coach told us,” said Safford’s Trett Wiltbank.
No. 3 Safford took down the No. 6 Morenci Wildcats, 61-42.
The Bulldogs started the game off with a bang and didn’t let up, going up, 21-10, in the first quarter. Things didn’t get any better for the Wildcats in the second quarter, as the Bulldogs went on a 15-0 run, going up 36-14 heading into halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs started putting on a show when the big man Jordan Turner blocked a shot that led to a fast break and a one-handed dunk from Jejdrique Chavez, bringing the crowd to their feet.
Two offensive plays later, Turner took the ball to the hole and threw down a dunk of his own, helping Safford move on to the second round.
“All the teams have been playing in the summer and fall, and we got a new coach. We need to put this game behind us and start all over tomorrow,” said Morenci’s Shawn Michael Chavez.
Safford will take on Fort Thomas on the second day of action, after No. 2 Fort Thomas beat No. 7 Willcox, 87-38.
Morenci will face Willcox in the second round
The final game of the evening was No. 4 Thatcher vs. No. 5 Duncan in a one-sided match.
The Eagles took down the Wildkats, 66-28.
“We were happy on the way we performed and looked to do the same in the next round,” said Thatcher’s Bradley Curtis.
Thatcher will face Pima in the second round, after No. 1 Pima beat No. 8 St. David, 58-45.
Duncan will play St. David.