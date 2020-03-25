SAFFORD — Several Safford girls soccer players and their head coach have received 3A All-Conference and All-Region recognition.
Izabelle Quintero earned 3A All-Conference second team and 3A South All-Region first team at forward.
Erin Richardson earned 3A All-Conference honorable mention and 3A South All-Region first team at defender.
Amber Hart earned 3A South All-Region second team at forward and Ryleigh Skinner and Eliana Aguilar earned 3A South All-Region second team at midfielder.
Seven Bulldogs earned honorable mentions, Tatym Hawkins, Jayle Rios, Sophia Romero, Kylie Russell, Kasia Schilling, Ella Peterson and Jaylenn Jurado.
Head coach E.J. Romero earned 3A South Region Coach of the Year.