kloe botkins.JPG

This is the usual point of view Kloe Botkins expects judges to have of her when she attends Trinity Valley Community College, in Athens, Texas.

Kloe Botkins learned a couple of years ago she was pretty good at keeping her balance and performing stunts while perched atop another person’s raised hands. That innate talent has earned her the opportunity to compete at the college level.

The 17-year-old Safford High graduate is headed to Athens, Texas, where she’ll be joining Trinity Valley Community College’s cheerleading roster. She signed her letter of intent on June 24 during a ceremony attended by about 30 at the Safford High library.

IMG_9959.JPG

Kloe Botkins signs her letter of intent to attend Trinity Valley Community College at a signing ceremony held June 24 at Safford High School.
kloe botkins with parents.JPG

Kloe Botkins at home, between parents Tracy and Ryan.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments