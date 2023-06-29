Kloe Botkins learned a couple of years ago she was pretty good at keeping her balance and performing stunts while perched atop another person’s raised hands. That innate talent has earned her the opportunity to compete at the college level.
The 17-year-old Safford High graduate is headed to Athens, Texas, where she’ll be joining Trinity Valley Community College’s cheerleading roster. She signed her letter of intent on June 24 during a ceremony attended by about 30 at the Safford High library.
The signing was a major milestone in a journey that began for Botkins at the age of 7, when she joined the cheer team for the American Youth Football program. In middle school, she moved on to train at the Gila Cheer gym in Safford before finally landing on the varsity squad at Safford High as a freshman.
She said she got a little taste of partner stunting as a freshman, when she was paired with a senior for what she described as “simple stuff.” She was introduced to the “crazy stuff” during her junior year when she attended a cheerleading clinic at Grand Canyon University. She said coaches were impressed with how naturally she took to it — no doubt helped in part by her compact 5-foot-tallframe. They’re the ones who convinced her she had a realistic shot at competing at the college level.
“The coaches told her there are some girls who would be in the gym, and it would take them much longer to learn a stunt,” mom Tracy Botkins said. “I think that made it more fun for her because she was learning things so quickly and she was taking in so much. It was just really exciting and new, and she'd never been able to do those kinds of things before.”
Before long Kloe and her mom started regularly attending similar clinics in a number of states, including New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Florida. Early on, the trips were once or twice per month, owing to cost and obligations. More recently, however, mother and daughter have found themselves on the road almost every weekend, most of them working with a training partner in New Mexico.
Botkins admitted doing flips and whatnot from the flats of hands that are positioned some 7 feet or more above the floor can be a little scary. “But I trust them,” she said. “They catch me when I do fall.”
When Botkins arrives on the TVCC campus on Aug. 18, she’ll be joining a team that has a rich tradition in competitive cheer, having won 14 national titles since 1989, including three in the past three years. Although she’s on the team, she still has her work cut out for her. Of the 40 members of the Cardinal squad, only about half make “mat,” meaning they’ve qualified for the competition team. The rest perform only during spirit rallies, athletic events and such.
At this point, Kloe is cautiously optimistic about her chance to make the competition squad.
“I haven't seen the competition in person yet, so I'm still iffy about it,” she said. “But I know I can make it if I really work hard.”
Currently, she only gets to practice stunting once a week. In Athens, she’ll have the opportunity to practice almost every day.
When she’s not practicing or competing, she said she plans to study kinesiology, with the idea of possibly pursuing a career as a physical therapist.
Dad Ryan Botkins said he was sold on Athens very quickly.
“When we actually went and visited Athens, Texas, and got to meet the coaches and see the town and see the team environment, I felt at ease,” he said. “Even though she hadn't made the team yet, but I was like, ‘Trinity Valley — that's where I want to go.’”
“I am absolutely thrilled for Kloe,” said Gila Cheer owner Taylor Banks, who was one of the coaches on staff when Kloe was a member there. “She has consistently put in the hard work it takes to cheer at the next level and has more than earned this opportunity. I believe she will excel during her new challenge and will make her hometown proud. I appreciate athletes like Kloe who pave the way for the next generation of cheerleaders in our community.”