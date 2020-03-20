Eleven Safford High School boys soccer players earned All-Region first-and second-team 3A South recognitions as well as honorable mentions.
Senior bulldog Milo DeSpain earned 3A Conference honorable mention and 3A South All-Region first team as a defender.
Safford’s Timothy fox received 3A South All-Region second team at goalie and finished the season with 99 saves.
Safford Bulldog’s Jacob Urrea and Llyn-Jun Crimmins earned 3A South All-Region second team as midfielders.
Aniken Aguilar, Dylan Dorrell, Garrett Gonzalez, Rhett Hawkins, Brian Macario, and Jared Montierth received honorable mentions.