The Safford Lions Club 5K and 10K Fun Run at EAC's Discovery Park Saturday was a mental health awareness event and it raised funds for community members in need of extra assistance for counseling services and medication.
Joshua Hart of Safford took first place in the men's 10K with a time of 49:07.84 and Shayla Wells, also of Safford, took first in the women’s 10K with a time of 59:48.78. Ivan Ponce of Safford, took first place in the men's 5K with a time of 21:36.56 and Madison Pena came in first place in the women's with a time of 23:51.98.