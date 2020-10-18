The COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect high school sports in Arizona.
The Pima Roughriders football team has been forced to cancel their games for the last two weeks. They are scheduled to return to action this Friday night with a road game to face the Cowboys of Willcox, who also faced two game cancellations earlier this season. Willcox returned to the grid iron last Friday night travelling to Tombstone and beating the Yellow Jackets, 47-0.
Safford’s game with San Tan last Friday night was also cancelled due to the virus. Thanks to long hours and creative scheduling, Safford Athletic Director Toni Corona was able to set up a Thursday night match-up with Fountain Hills. The game was played on the American Leadership Academy-Gilbert’s field. The Bulldogs picked up the second win of their pandemic-delayed season, beating the Falcons 23-13. Safford will try to protect their perfect record as they host the, 2-1, Pusch Ridge Lions Friday night.
Thatcher fell to the Lions last Friday night at Pusch Ridge, 58-26. The Eagles are 1-2 overall and are 0-1 in Region 3A South. Thatcher will face the American Leadership Academy-Gilbert at home the Friday. ALA-Gilbert is 2-1 and undefeated in Region 3A Central after a 47-0 shut-out of Eastmark Friday night.
The Morenci Wildcats racked up another win to remain undefeated in 2020, with a 39-14 road win over the Bisbee Pumas. That win puts the Wildcats 1-0 in Region 2A San Pedro as they welcome the Tombstone Yellow Jackets for their second region match-up of the season.
The winless Fort Thomas Apaches and the Duncan Wildkats will both try to get into the win column Friday night when they square off at Fort Thomas. The Apaches lost to San Manuel last Friday, 42-12. Duncan fell at the hands of St. David 59-12 in St. David.