PIMA — Safford Middle School, the 2018 reigning middle school volleyball champion, resumed its winning streak by taking the season opener over Pima Junior High School on Tuesday, with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-12) victory.
Safford head coach Mary Lavorin said, “They’re seventh- grade champions from last year. They’re coming together. We’re driving. They’ve been working hard and a great group of girls. There’s not one that’s dominating. They all play together. I just want them to get better each game and hopefully do a double championship. That’s our goal. I like that they all work together and not one is envious of the other. They’re very supportive.”
Safford’s Mia Abalos said, “I think we were champions last year because of all of our teamwork. We got really close together and really wanted it, and we’re best friends. Starting off this season with a win is great. We’re all back together and we still want it. We’re eager for another championship.”
The Lady Bulldogs made quick work of the Lady Roughriders in the first set by pulling ahead early and taking short breaks between runs. The Lady Roughriders stayed extra competitive in the second set, keeping the game close before the Lady Bulldogs untangled the score around 10 points and pulled ahead on a long run.
Pima co-head coach Hailey Wahl said, “They did well. They hung with them pretty well, but we’ve got to work on letting them go on runs. That’s going to be our focus. We’re going to tighten it up and be aggressive tomorrow.”
Pima’s Lorena Quezada has made an example of herself of what it looks like when you don’t give up on yourself. “Last year, I didn’t make the team, but I was manager; but I made it this year. I did club in Thatcher, and it helped me a lot. I mostly worked on serving and passing, and now I hit. I’m more well-rounded.”
Despite the match not tallying up in Pima’s favor, there were a few lessons to take away from it.
“We learned that we need to talk more,” Quezada said. “Our goal is to work better as a team and to have fun.”