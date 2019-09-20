SAFFORD — Safford hosted Show Low on Friday in a game of capitalizing on errors. It was anyone’s game going into the second half, but Safford found the gaps and repeatedly drove the ball home, winning 45-8.
Safford had moments where they played well and the crowd cheered. And then they had moments that got the crowd yelling in frustration at a series of false starts. Show Low made big gains on long caries while Safford made a mix of long and short gains, but the Bulldogs were the first to find the end zone in the second quarter.
CJ Scrivner scored a one-yard running touchdown that no one was sure of until an official finally raised his arms, and the extra point was good, too.
Show Low head coach Monty Maxwell said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a game like that where we did everything we could possibly do wrong. I’m not trying to take anything away from Safford. They played well, but--gosh, man--from stupid penalties to roughing the kicker stuff to literally dropping the ball on plays we’ve practiced over and over. We’ve just got to move on. We’re a better football team than that, I can promise you that. We moved the ball well at times, and played really good defense at times.”
Safford attempted an on-side kick but Show Low dived on it on the fifty. The ball changed hands on a pair of turnovers, and then Safford got a bit break with five minutes left in the half off a roughing-the-kicker call against Show Low. The Bulldogs lost almost as many free yards as they gained due to errors, but they immediately recovered the ball off the punt. They drove the ball within range of the field goal and scored three more points to put them up 10-0 at halftime.
Safford head coach Eric Hjalmarson said, “It’s very similar to last year but that’s what happens when your defense plays well. You give yourself multiple chances to get going, and offensively we got momentum. It was good.”
The Bulldogs turned on the heat in the third quarter with three touchdowns. Four minutes into the half, Sam Tobias ran it on over eight yards, Scrivner scored his second touchdown of the night off of a three-yard run with 2:24 left in the third, and Tobias scored again off of a 31-yard sprint down the left side of the field. The extra point was good all three times.
Safford’s Sam Tobias said, “The win felt good. We were finally starting to do our job and realizing what we needed to do. We’ve been working a lot on blocking this week, so the holes just opened up and the opportunities were there, and we executed.”
Not even a minute into the fourth, Scrivner scored again off of a 36-yard run. Show Low defense held them off for a the next five minutes before Eduardo Ogaz ran the ball 25 yards for another Bulldog touchdown. The Bulldogs caught their own high, shallow return kick on the 44. Show Low was unable to produce any more touchdowns and Safford ran the clock on the final possession to end the game.
Safford (2-1 conference, 2-2 overall) host Florence on Friday Sep. 27 at 7:00 p.m.