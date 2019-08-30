SAFFORD — Runners have seen steady growth and progress over the years; and this year, Safford is looking to keep that going.
Head coach Jennifer McDougal said, “We ended the season with Jacob Urrea, who was a junior last year, placing 14th at the state meet. He got a time of 17:08. I am looking forward to seeing where he takes our team this year.
“We have a strong boys team with lots of new freshmen that look very promising. We only have one girl returning from last year. We have a small girls team. Looking forward to seeing them perform this year. Our goal, of course, is to take both a girls and boys team to state. I would like to see Jacob place again. We have many that have the potential to place at state.
“Since we have all but one new girl on our team, I don’t have a lead runner yet. I’m excited to see how the team takes off. Our lead runners for the boys are Jacob Urrea, Duncan Walker and Sy Hargis. They all have the ability to hit the low 17. Looking forward to seeing all the potential both the boys and girls team have and what they do with it.”
Urrea said, “These last three years have been fun. I’ve learned a couple things. Size doesn’t matter as long as you put in the work; and yeah, I’ve been putting in the work.” Urrea started at roughly 18:30 his freshman year, and his best time to around 16:30 in 2018. “I don’t know what holds this year. I want to hit 15s. That’s my goal.”
When asked about motivation, Urrea said, “I don’t know. They kind of revere me as a running god, so that motivates me to maintain that. That’s a high standard.” He hopes to place again at state.
Fellow senior Duncan Walker said, “These last three years have been great. I love seeing myself improve every year. My freshman year, God, I sucked. I think I had 20:50 maybe, which is all right, but that wasn’t varsity. Sophomore year was great because I jumped my score down to 18-ish minutes. Last year, I jumped it down to 17-ish minutes. This year, hopefully I’ll jump it down to 16, but that’s a big push, but we’ll see.”
Walker is a fan of running.
“I also like the bragging rights,” he said. “I can run the mile probably faster than anyone in this school. I love the people here. I’ve become friends with most of them. What makes the meets fun is getting to hang out with them and be different places.”