SAFFORD — Safford High School volleyball player CeAirra Bowman is heading to Glendale to start building her college academic career and play beach volleyball for the Firestorm beach volleyball team.
Bowman signed her letter of intent and received a four-year scholarship for Arizona Christian University.
Receiving several scholarship offers from Trinidad State College, College of Southern Nevada and Pima Community College, Bowman had her options. When it came down to it, Bowman made her choice stay in the state of Arizona.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to take my skills to the next level. I chose ACU because of its great academic and athletic programs. Also, it has a beautiful campus and is close to home,” Bowman said.