SAFFORD — Izabelle Quintero has been selected to participate in the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase Aug. 3 in Phoenix.
The event features 50 high school top-tier talents from Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
EXOS is ranked No. 1 in the world of sports performance and utilizes systems that support MLS Cup Champions, numerous MLS teams, both men’s and women’s U.S. national teams, men’s German national team and numerous high school standouts.
Quintero, a forward, will be evaluated by current and former MLS, national team and pro players and coaches, which will lead to national, regional and collegiate exposure.