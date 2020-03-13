SAFFORD — The Bulldogs' girls tennis team ran through the Lady Roughriders, and the Bulldog boys squeaked by the Roughriders in a challenging match Thursday.
Safford boys beat Pima 5-4 and the Safford girls blanked Pima 9-0.
“Still early in the season and we're having fun and doing what we can to get a win,” said Safford player Grant Smith.
Pima’s head coach Natasha Runyon said that, for now, it's more important for her players to figure out what they are doing right and what they're doing wrong.
Safford Boys
Single Flights
#1 Safford’s Isaac Camerana defeats Keanu Hansen
#2 Safford’s Emanuel Torres defeats Jake Beals
#3 Safford’s Grant Smith defeats Leland Thompson
#4 Pima’s Dallin Preston defeats Jacob Curtis
#5 Pima’s Hunter Cluff defeats Joseph Pace
#6 Safford’s Nathan Moore defeats Owen Lunt
Boys' Doubles Flights
#1 Safford’s Emanuel Torres / Grant Smith defeats Jake Beals / Kenau Hansen
#2 Pima’s Leland Thompson / Owen Lunt defeats Jacob Curtis / Isaac Camerana
#3 Pima's Dallin Preston / Hunter Cluff defeats Joseph Pace / Nathan Moore
Safford girls
Singles Flights
#1 Alissa Carter beats Kiley Cluff
#2 CeAirra Bowman defeats Allison Lunt
#3 Cambry Cluff defeats Becky Petterson
#4 Sonja Estrada defeats Tylee Brimhal
#5 Emaleah Cranford defeats Olivia Diepers
#6 Maddison Peterson defeats Kenzie McWhorter
Doubles Flights
#1 Cambry Cluff / CeAirra Bowman defeats Allison Lunt / Becky Petterson
#2 Emaleah Cranford / Sonja Estrada defeats Kenzie McWhorter / Kiley Cluff
#3 Ryan Taylor / Alissa Carter beats Olivia Diepers / Tylee Brimhall