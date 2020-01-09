SAFFORD — Blood, injuries, sweat and determination is how it went down for Safford wrestling on the final home meet of the year, taking down three different schools.
Safford took down Pima, 40-29; defeated Benson, 51-15; and beat Thatcher, 60-15.
“We came into tonight (after a) hard practice to prepare against these tough teams and, overall, I feel we finished strong,” said Safford’s Zion Granados.
The Bulldogs came into their final home meet and senior night with a little chip on their shoulders and wanted to prove that this is their house.
Safford’s first dual against Pima was a back-and-forth contest, which ended up in Safford’s favor and woke the team up for the final two duals.
The Bulldogs pinned their way through the Benson Bobcats, which brought Safford up to 2-0 in the meet, giving the ‘Dogs a little more confidence leading up to the final dual with the Eagles.
The Bulldogs took a bite out of the Eagles as the team came straight out and got two easy pins and dominated in points.
The 172-pound match between the Bulldogs Briggs Baldwin and the Eagles’ Brik Skousen was anyone’s to win going into the final period. Skousen looked to be the one who was going to take the victory until Baldwin made a move and caught Skousen off guard, getting the pin and bringing the Bulldogs’ fans to their feet.
“Overall, as a team, somedays we have our good days and some day’s we have our bad days, I think today we can have done a little better and, moving forward, we can work on some little things to help us get better,” said, Benson’s Dante Smolinski.
Safford will head to Tucson for the inaugural Trojan Duals Invitational at Catalina Magnet High School on Friday, Jan. 10, starting at 7 a.m.