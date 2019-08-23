The Bulldogs expressed an eagerness over the summer to face Snowflake. The final score reflects a strong defensive game from both sides with a final score of 8-7 in Snowflake’s favor.
Snowflake head coach Kay Solomon said, “We bent a lot but we didn’t break there at the end, but incredible game. We feel like we’re going to have to play a lot better football to get where we want to go. Hats off to Safford. We know they’ve gone through a lot of adversity during off-season and it’s carrying over into this first game here. If they were at full strength, we probably would have walked out of here with a loss.
Safford put forth three shutdown quarters amidst lightning delays and some rain while putting seven points the board in the first quarter. The Lobos then pulled a reversal role but shutting the Bulldogs down for almost the rest of the game while squeezing in a touchdown with under seven minutes left in the game. The scored the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs went on lengthy drive culminating in a PAT with 9 seconds left in the game.
The ball spun wide and Snowflake spiked the ball on the final play to end the game. The boys on the field exchanged handshakes before returning to the benches.
Safford assistant coach Mike Dorrell said, “Defense played lights out. Offense did some good things and had some critical mistakes that hurt us--some snap issues, and we had a touchdown called back with a holding call. But as a group, our coaches really did a great job this week of developing a game plan that we thought our kids could execute. And all the credit goes to the kids. They played their tails off and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I think we’ve got the makings to be a pretty solid team.”
CJ Scrivner scored Safford’s lone touchdown off of a one-yard rush and Milo DeSpain came through on the accompanying PAT.
Safford (0-1) plays at Wickenburg on Sep. 6 at 7:00 p.m.