The seasons are changing and spring sports are getting underway for Safford High School.

The boys golf team travels to Willcox to face Benson, Pima and Willcox at Twin Lakes Golf Course on Feb. 23.

The boys and girls tennis teams then visit Willcox the next day to take on the Cowboys on Feb. 24.

Safford’s first home match is March 8 when the Bulldogs host Thatcher.

On Feb. 25, Safford baseball hosts the Winslow Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs softball team also hosts the Round Valley Elks on Feb. 25. Boys’ track has its first event on March 5, when they travel to Douglas for the 91st Ted James Track Invitational.

Safford’s girls track team has their first event on March 11, when they host the 2022 Safford Bulldog Track Invitational.

