SAFFORD — The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get it done against the No. 6 Hawks on Friday night, as the Hawks made it a one-sided game.
Tanque Verde defeated Safford, 51-33.
“We feel good about tonight’s win, Safford is a good team, and they are much improved from the last time we played them, they made it difficult for us with the defense they played us,” said Tanque Verde head coach Michael Edwards.
The Hawks’ Emma Morris had a game-high 20 points.
“We played our hardest, and we played a lot better against them compared to the first time we played them,” said Safford’s Ashtyn Schuh.
The Bulldogs’ Cambry Cluff had a team-high 12 points, while Jessica Bright-Schade finished with 8 points.
Safford (5-16) will host Catalina (1-19) on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m.