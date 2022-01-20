The Safford boys basketball team fell to Tanque Verde 62-53 in the Mckale Center on Monday.
The Bulldogs boys and girls returned to the court Thursday to face the Thatcher Eagles, and also played Friday, when they traveled to Tucson to take on the Palo Verde Magnet Titans, after the paper went to press.
Safford’s boys and girls soccer teams each faced Pusch Ridge on Wednesday, and the girls won 5-2 while the boys lost 5-2.
“Our passing needs a little improvement, but we are making strides in that area, “Safford coach Carlos Aguilar said.
The boys fall to 6-3 this season and are currently 22nd in the 3A rankings.
Safford’s girls improve to 5-1 this season after the victory and are ranked 10th in the state.
Though the boys fell on Wednesday, Aguilar is confident that the team will have a few players on the all-region team this season.
“I definitely have Derek Nabor on the list, Allen Lines along with Xander Webb my goalkeeper,” Aguilar said. “And then we have some other kids that are trying to work their way into contention.”
Safford’s boys and girls teams returned to the pitch Friday when they hosted Andrada Polytechnic, after the paper went to press.
The next matchup is Jan. 26 at Mica Mountain before the season’s final home game against Tombstone on Jan. 27.