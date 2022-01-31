Purchase Access

Safford athletics continues to play hard as the regular season concludes.

Saturday, the boys basketball team defeated the Catalina Magnet Trojans 43-6 in Tucson.

Friday, Safford fell to Pusch Ridge 64-46.

The basketball team currently stands at 3-10 overall this season, with a 3-6 region record.

The girls basketball team always came away successful at Catalina, defeating the Trojans 58-37.

On Friday, the girls fell to Pusch Ridge 45-36.

Safford’s girls are 4-7 overall this season and 4-4 in the region, good for second behind Sabino.

Safford’s girls soccer team was not so successful as they fell 3-0 to the Benjamin Franklin Chargers.

With the loss, the girls dropped to 7-3 this season.

The Bulldogs hosted a home match against Catalina Foothills on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after the paper went to press.

Safford’s boys had a great week, defeating Tombstone 9-1 on Jan. 27 and Mica Mountain 5-1 on Jan. 26.

Heading into its last match of the regular season, Safford stands at 9-3 this season.

On Friday, the girls host Mica Mountain, while the boys are on the road.

Wednesday, the wrestling team hosts Morenci High along with Empire, Florence and Amphitheater.

“We do not have the same kids we had last year due to injuries, graduation and moving,” Safford coach Herman Andrews said. “We are growing into that right now.”

