Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Safford athletics continued to find ways to win despite numerous disruptions and cancelations from the ongoing pandemic.

Friday, the boys basketball team defeated Empire 61-25. With the win, Safford improves to 3-8.

On Monday, the boys traveled to Tucson to take on Tanque Verde in the Mckale Center on the University of Arizona campus, after the paper went to press.

Results were not available for the girls basketball team against Empire.

Thursday, the basketball teams host Thatcher with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys tipping off at 7.

Girl’s soccer had both their matches canceled.

Last Thursday, the girls were due to battle Empire in Vail and Friday, Safford was scheduled for a home match against Madison Highland Prep, but neither came to fruition.

The boy’s soccer team defeated Empire 2-1 on Jan. 13.

With the win, Safford improved to 6-2 this season and have won their last five straight.

“Losing 11-0 to Thatcher motivated them to improve their play,” Safford coach Carlos Aguilar said. “They have improved tremendously in practice and it showing on the field.

Over the last five matches, Safford has outscored its opponents 26-5.

“Team chemistry has been great lately,” Aguilar said. “We have emphasized the team working as a unit and they have improved at looking for each other.”

Wednesday, the boys and girls soccer team play the Pusch Ridge Lions.

Safford’s boys host Pusch Ridge while the girls travel to Tucson.

Friday, the boys and girls teams host Andrada Polytechnic with the girls starting at 4 p.m. and the boys hosting after.

Tags

Load comments