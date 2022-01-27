The Safford High School girls basketball team fell to the Sabino Sabercats 49-42 on Tuesday.
Safford fell to 3-5 in conference rankings for the season with the loss.
Safford’s boys did not fare any better, as they lost to Sabino 67-50.
With the loss, the boys drop to 3-12 this season while the Sabercats are now 12-7.
Safford’s basketball teams returned to the hardwood on Friday when the Bulldogs hosted Pusch Ridge.
After that, both Safford basketball teams travel to Tucson to take on the Catalina Magnet Trojans on Saturday.
The girls soccer team was scheduled to host Mica Mountain on Wednesday, but the match was canceled.
Thursday, the girls traveled to Eastmark High to take on the Firebirds, but results were not available at press time. They entered the match with a 7-1 conference record.
Safford’s boys soccer team defeated Mica Mountain 5-1 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-3 after the win.
Both teams will host Catalina on Feb. 1 for the final regular season home match.
Safford’s wrestling team is prepping for senior night on Feb. 2 when the Bulldogs host Florence, Empire and Amphitheater.
“We are trying to see if we can work on some moves from practice”, wrestling coach Herman Andrews said. “We just want to improve one meet at a time.
With sectionals occurring on Feb. 12. the wrestlers are fine tuning their moves in preparation.
“We are focusing on trying to get to our favorite takedown or pinning combination and its technique,” Andrews said. “Technique is very important, so we cover it every day from on our feet to on the bottom.”