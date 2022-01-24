It was an eventful week for Safford athletics as their sports team put a few notches in the win column last week.
Friday, the girls basketball team won in dominating fashion, defeating the Palo Verde Magnet Titans 55-20.
On Thursday, the girls fell to Thatcher 46-34.
The girls are now 3-4 in conference play.
The boys had a tough week as Safford lost to Palo Verde Magnet 53-45 on Friday. The boys also lost to Thatcher 75-43 on Thursday.
The boys team now stands at 2-6 in the conference this season.
The Bulldogs girls soccer team defeated Andrada Polytechnic 8-0 on Friday.
With the win, Safford improves to 6-1 this season.
Safford hosted Empire on Monday after the paper went to press. the team returns to the pitch on Wednesday when the Bulldogs host Mica Mountain.
Safford’s boys team defeated Andrada Polytechnic 13-0.
The boys improve to 7-3 in conference this season.
The boys travel to Mica Mountain on Wednesday as well.
Safford wrestling is currently preparing for Sectionals on Saturday, February 12 .
“This season has been up and down with that flu and stuff coming through,” wrestling coach Herman Andrews said. “One week you have your whole squad and the next week you don’t but the good thing is we are getting mat time with our younger guys.”
Though the wrestling team has not had any COVID-19 issues, other illnesses have plagued the team.
“We have not had anybody in COVID-19 protocol, but we have just dealt with wrestlers having the flu,” Andrews said. “Typically they have had the flu during the weekend so when school starts back up, they are good to go.”
On the bright side, the Bulldogs have two weeks to get back to full strength.
“We had a few kids sick over Christmas break so on those days they missed a few practices,” Andrews said. “That was for the safety of the team but luckily they did not miss any school.”