Hands down, the most excited person in the Safford High School gymnasium on March 3 was Alfredo Ortiz.

Ortiz is the grandfather of Safford senior Jasmyn Rios. He was among the Bulldog track star’s family and friends on hand to witness her sign her letter of intent to attend college at Concordia University Irvine.

Jasmyn Rios and BB Andrews

Safford track coach Herman "B.B." Andrews Sr., right, gives Jasmyn Rios a hug on March 3 after she signed her letter of intent to attend Concordia University Irvine.

