Hands down, the most excited person in the Safford High School gymnasium on March 3 was Alfredo Ortiz.
Ortiz is the grandfather of Safford senior Jasmyn Rios. He was among the Bulldog track star’s family and friends on hand to witness her sign her letter of intent to attend college at Concordia University Irvine.
The private Lutheran university in California competes in the NCAA Division II PacWest Conference.
Ortiz said Jasmyn will be only the second member of his family to attend college. The other is her sister, Jaylynn, who is studying nursing at Northern Arizona University.
Grandpa was clearly giddy.
“Oh, man, it’s unreal,” Ortiz said regarding his granddaughters’ accomplishments. “I’m just so proud. I’m proud they got out of here.”
Make no mistake, Jasmyn Rios, who is a two-time state champion in shot put and discus as well as the reigning national champion in shot put, is excited, too, even if she wasn’t exhibiting quite the bounce her grandfather conveyed at last week’s ceremony.
Although the school held a more formal ceremony on Monday, the first event was the real deal. Rios said she was looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a four-year school “with really good coaching.”
The coach she has now is no slouch himself. Herman “B.B.” Andrews Sr. is in his 47th year as Safford’s track coach. The hall-of-famer has coached a number of college-bound athletes over the years. He said one of the things that distinguishes Rios is her desire.
“When she sets a goal, she works her butt off to meet it,” Andrews said.
Rios said she was first approached by Andrews to join the track squad when she was a freshman on Safford’s volleyball team. She said he took her aside and commented on her strong arm and powerful swing. He said he believed she was naturally suited to field events.
And he was right.
“I fell in love with it,” Rios said.
She said her goals for the remainder of the season, which started March 4 in Douglas, are to retain her state titles and to set the Safford High records in shot and discus. She said her personal bests are within a couple of feet of both marks.
Andrews said the success of students like Rios and others “keeps the scouts coming out and recruiting our kids.”