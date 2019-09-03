SAFFORD — Safford will be facing the Wickenburg Wranglers on Sept. 6, a team that scraped out an OT win over the Bulldogs in 2018.
Head coach Eric Hjalmarson said, “We were winning towards the end of the game, and then turned the ball over on downs. They scored and took the lead. We got the ball back and we scored, making us go into overtime. And we lost by 1.
“We’re not worried about last year. We’re worried about recovering from Snowflake healthwise and mentally, and all that stuff. We’re looking to put our name on a win.”
To do that is going to take a good plan, and the Bulldogs know that.
“Defensively, we have to continue doing what we did against Snowflake. We had a great defensive game. Offensively, we have to do a little bit better job. We didn’t throw a pass. I believe we rushed the ball for 350-something yards. If we can throw the ball a little bit and continue our run game, we’re going to be fine,” Hjalmarson said.
Safford hosts Wickenburg at 7 p.m.