Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Safford’s wrestling team crowned a state champion over the weekend, a year after coming up within striking distance of the title.

Fernando Gonzales won the division three individual state championship at 175 pounds.

Last season, Gonzalez finished third at state at 182 pounds.

Spring sports kicks off soon with several events.

The boys golf team is traveling to Willcox to play in the Sandy Cook Invitational on March 4.

The girls and boys tennis teams will head to Willcox to take on the Cowboys on Thursday.

Safford’s boys host their home opener on March 8 against Thatcher while the girls home opener is March 22 against Morenci.

Safford baseball hosts the Winslow Bulldogs on Friday.

For track, the boys team has its first event on March 5, when they travel to Douglas for the 91st Ted James Track Invitational.

Safford’s girls track team holds their first event on March 11, when they host the 2022 Safford Bulldog Track Invitational.

Tags

Load comments