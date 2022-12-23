Jessica Bright-Schade concluded her Pima Community College volleyball career with honors.
The Safford High School graduate was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region I Division II first team and all-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference second team.
The outside hitter was the lone Aztec to be cited.
Knowing this was her last season playing for Pima, she said, "I was really working toward getting some kind of honor or award. I worked as hard as I could."
"I'm definitely dedicated. My passion for the sport has grown a lot," she said.
She finished 12th in the conference with a career-best 2.76 kills per set and 19th in digs in playing all 25 matches. She reached double figures in kills in 12 matches, with a career-high 17 kills and a season-best .351 hitting percentage against South Mountain.
Her hitting technique improved with tweaks made her first season. She honed her footwork and has an even faster arm swing.
"I have a lot more power," she said. "It's a lot about where you're facing when you hit the ball and your vision on the other side of the court."
Bright-Schade had a career-high 20 digs against Mesa, one of 11 matches she had at least 10 digs. She finished with seven double-doubles (kills and digs).
With the volleyball season over, she turns her attention to the spring track and field season. She received All-America, All-Region and All-Conference honors in the javelin last year, when she placed sixth in the event at the May outdoor championships.
She is debating whether to focus only on the javelin or become a multi-event athlete, the latter of which "requires a lot more work and time," she said.
Bright-Schade also plans to continue with volleyball, her primary sport, at a university beginning next fall. She has two years of playing eligibility remaining.
She already is fielding scholarship offers and intends to make official visits to schools when the new year begins. The coaches she has communicated with know she competes in track and field, too, so she may continue her track career as well.
Football
Concordia College Moorhead defensive lineman Collin Thompson is on the all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference defense team. The junior out of Thatcher High ranked seventh in the conference with 3.5 sacks, a career high, and he had a career-best 23 tackles in nine games.