Jessica Bright-Schade.jpg

Jessica Bright-Schade said she plans to continue with volleyball, her primary sport, at a university beginning next fall.

Jessica Bright-Schade concluded her Pima Community College volleyball career with honors.

The Safford High School graduate was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region I Division II first team and all-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference second team.

12-28-22 action.jpg

Jessica Bright-Schade said her hitting technique improved with tweaks made her first season. She honed her footwork and has an even faster arm swing.

