Tanner Emery is a Thunderbird.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Safford senior offensive lineman identified himself as such on Dec. 21 when he signed his letter of intent to play football for Southern Utah University in Cedar City.
A ceremony celebrating Emery's accomplishment was held Jan. 23 at Safford High School.
Southern Utah competes in the Western Athletic Conference NCAA’s Division I Football Championship Subdivision. The school joined the WAC in 2022. Previously it belonged to the Big Sky Conference.
Although he was a two-time All-Conference selection as a Bulldog, Emery acknowledges he wasn’t necessarily on a lot of schools’ radars to play college ball. He said he gained a lot of confidence in his ability to make the leap on Oct. 15, 2021, when found himself matched up against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy All-State defensive end Will Way.
Emery performed well against Way, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher, who now plays for Weber State University.
After that encounter, Emery said he began making it a point to “put myself out there.” He learned college coaches tend to have a strong presence on Twitter, so he signed up for an account and began reaching out to coaches in Utah. During a February 2022 trip to Provo, he contacted several coaches, and in June, he participated in a football camp at Brigham Young University, where staff from SUU were also in attendance.
One thing led to another, and Emery became one of 33 players to commit to SUU on National Signing Day. It was the single largest early signing class in the university’s history.
The university said the team’s recruiting focus this year had been “to sign some size for the trenches” — that is, the offensive and defensive lines.
Emer said he was the physically strongest lineman signed this year. He said he power-clean lifts 340 pounds, which is indicative of the power he generates in fending off attacking pass rushers.
“I’ve gone against some really fast guys on the outside,” Emery said, adding that rarely did anyone get by him.
He certainly gained former opponent Will Way’s respect, and the two have become good friends. In fact, Weber State, based in Ogden, Utah, is also an FCS school and an in-state rival of SUU, so Emery said it’s possible they could face each other again on the gridiron eventually.
That will have to come later, though, as Emery first intends to fulfill his two-year commitment as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he doesn’t know his mission assignment yet, he does know his service will begin soon after his graduation from Safford High.
He said he made allowances for the trip before he started pursuing the chance to play college ball. That's why he focused his efforts on Utah schools, because they generally have deferral programs in place to accommodate the mission requirement of LDS students. Ultimately, between the time he graduates high school and the day he eventually joins the SUU roster, three years likely will elapse.
“It’s really cool that they let me go and do that,” he said.
“He’s going to have some catching up to do when he gets back,” Tanner’s dad, Clay Emery, acknowledged. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence his son is up to the challenge.
“I’m super proud of him,” Clay Emery said of his son. “He’s had to work hard every single day to get to his goals. He knows he has to go out and perform.”