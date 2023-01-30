Tanner Emery

Safford High Senior Tanner Emery holds up his letter of intent to play football for Southern Utah University during a ceremony held at the school on Jan. 23.

 PHOTO BELINDA MILLS/EA COURIER

Tanner Emery is a Thunderbird.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Safford senior offensive lineman identified himself as such on Dec. 21 when he signed his letter of intent to play football for Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

